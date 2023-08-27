Tour company charged after illegal transport of gas cylinder causes Madurai train mishap.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has filed a criminal case against a tour operator in connection with the Madurai train fire that resulted in the unfortunate deaths of nine individuals. The case is based on the alleged illegal transport of a cooking gas cylinder in a tourist coach. According to a statement from Southern Railway, the operator is facing charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Railways Act.

Furthermore, in collaboration with IRCTC, Southern Railway is arranging air travel for the surviving passengers to return to Lucknow. The transportation of the deceased individuals’ bodies to Lucknow is also being facilitated by air, adhering to all necessary medical and legal procedures.

Tragedy struck when a fire erupted inside a stationary train compartment at Madurai railway station. The victims, who were on a pilgrimage to Rameswaram, had embarked on their journey from Lucknow in a private party coach. The majority of the victims were from Lucknow and its neighboring areas.