‘Half-day study, half-day fun’ scheme amid a rise in the number of suicide cases in the Indian city of Kota

Amidst a surge in suicide cases within the Indian city of Kota, authorities convened a meeting on Monday (August 28), during which several measures were decided upon to address this concerning trend. Initiatives such as implementing a ‘half-day study, half-day fun’ schedule on a weekday, identifying students displaying suicidal tendencies, and offering psychological counseling were among the decisions made.

The meeting, conducted via video conference and presided over by Bhawani Singh Detha, the Principal Secretary of Higher and Technical Education, included participation from representatives of coaching institutes and hostel associations, according to official sources.

Bhawani Detha is also heading a committee established at the direction of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to address this issue. The committee is scheduled to visit Kota on September 2 to assess the situation on the ground.

With the aim of alleviating the academic load on students, coaching institutes have been tasked with forming committees comprising subject matter experts. These committees will conduct regular online motivational sessions, which will also be shared on social media platforms.

During the meeting, it was decided that coaching institutes would institute a ‘half-day study, half-day fun’ schedule every Wednesday, along with a two-day hiatus from routine tests.

To gauge the mental well-being of students, a daily assessment form will be introduced for them to complete. Those performing poorly or frequently absent will be identified and provided with psychological counseling.

The backdrop of this meeting was the tragic suicide of two NEET aspirants on Sunday (August 27).

Notable figures attending the meeting included Kota Collector O P Bunkar, SP Sharad Chaudhary, Additional Collector (Administration) Rajkumar Singh, and Additional SP Bhagwat Singh Hingad.

Kota district collector Bunkar expressed deep concern over the situation, stating, “It is an alarming situation as so many students are committing suicides.”

SP Choudhary of Kota City proposed establishing a dedicated police station for students. “As an extension of the operational student police helpdesk, I suggested the concept of creating a police station exclusively for students in Kota to address their concerns,” Sharad Chaudhary shared with the press.