In Ghaziabad housing society, female guard beaten, gang-raped by three people

After being allegedly raped by her boss, a 19-year-old security guard who was employed by a housing society in Ghaziabad died tragically on Monday, according to the police.

Ajay, the accused (32), has reportedly been taken into custody.

The crime, according to the police, happened on Sunday. As the victim’s condition began to worsen, her coworkers had her admitted to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital. On the early hours of Monday, she died.

According to a senior police official, the woman is from Jharkhand and was staying close to the housing society with her aunt.

But according to her family, she was sexually assaulted by three guys in the society’s basement, and afterward she ingested poison, which led to her admission to Safdarjung Hospital.

According to DCP (rural) Vivek Chand Yadav, the woman was not the victim of gang rape, hence the police have filed a FIR under section of rape (376 IPC). He said that no such gang rape incident was seen in film that the police had obtained from CCTV cameras that were installed within the basement.

Chand added that her viscera had been transported to the forensic science laboratory so that it could be determined if she died from lung disease or after ingesting poison.