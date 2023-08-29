Man from UP who fired for halting bus for passengers to do namaz commits suicide

In Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, a conductor who had been suspended for reportedly stopping a bus so that some passengers might perform namaz committed suicide by jumping in front of a speeding train.

The man, known as Mohit Yadav, allegedly stopped a bus for passengers to perform namaz months after being fired from his work. A video of the entire incident quickly went viral on social media.

After being submitted for a post-mortem, Mohit’s body was eventually given to his family. The family said that Mohit had been sad ever since he was suspended in an interview with India Today. They were unaware, nevertheless, that he was capable of extreme action.

Mohit, a villager, made the decision to take his own life by jumping in front of the Anand Vihar Express train while returning home to Ghiror. The train’s driver immediately informed the station manager of the unfortunate incident.

When asked about his son’s stress, Mohit’s father, Rajendra Singh, said, ‘He was suspended when the video became viral. He should return home, find employment, and raise cows and buffaloes, I advised him.’

Deepak Chaudhary, the regional manager for the Bareilly, was blamed for Mohit’s passing by his brother, Rohit. As opposed to Deepak’s assertion that the bus was halted for namaz, Rohit said Mohit needed to use a toilet.

Mohit’s wife Rinki also criticised Deepak Chaudhary and demanded that action be taken against him. She claimed he declined Mohit’s request to meet with him in order to get his job back.

According to Mohit’s wife, this was not his first attempt at suicide. She said that she had earlier stopped him from attempting to leap off a roof, breaking her own legs in the process.

In order to help the family during these difficult times, Rinki has made it clear that she needs a position with the government.