UAE opens new major road

Dubai: A new major connecting Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai was opened. The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure opened the Emirates Road ‘E611’. E611′ has been introduced to raise the capacity of the road, in order to improve the linkage and communication between urban communities on both sides of the road and the emirates served by the street.

This is a part of an integrated project to improve the current intersection in Al Barashi area.