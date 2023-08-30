Adele Engages with Fan About Baby Names at Concert, Shares Desire for Second Motherhood Journey

English singer Adele, who is currently in a relationship with sports agent Rich Paul, recently opened up about her desire to embrace motherhood once again. The renowned “Easy on Me” vocalist is already a mother to her 10-year-old son Angelo from her previous marriage with Simon Koncecki.

During one of her electrifying performances as part of her Las Vegas residency, Adele paused the show to connect with a pregnant fan grappling with the challenge of selecting a name for her unborn child. Adele’s candid conversation revealed her eagerness to expand her family. She shared with the expectant woman that she frequently jots down potential baby names in her phone’s notes app, hopeful for the opportunity to welcome another child into her life.

In a heartfelt exchange with the pregnant fan, Adele candidly expressed, “I really want to be a mum again soon, so every time I see a name I like, I write it down on my phone.” The fan responded, detailing her own name choices: “We have two names and we’ve been going back and forth. I can’t, for the life of me, decide. I like boy names for girls. The first name is Parker or Spencer.”

Upon hearing the options, Adele playfully responded, “I can’t say Parker because Rich likes that name. I’ll say Spencer. I love Ray for a girl as well, spelled like the boy’s name.”

This isn’t the first instance where Adele has vocalized her aspirations of expanding her family. In a previous appearance on The Graham Norton Show, she had mentioned her wish to have a second child in 2023. With a touch of humor, she had shared with BBC viewers, “I want a baby next year. I have plans for next year. I have plans. Imagine if I have to cancel the shows because I’m having a baby.”