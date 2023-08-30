Foreign tourist arrivals in India during January to June 2023 increased by 106 %

Foreign tourist arrivals in India during January to June 2023 have witnessed a remarkable growth of 106 percent compared to the same period in 2022, as per official sources. Data also reveals an increase in foreign exchange earnings for this period in 2023 compared to the corresponding figures from the previous year. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact, India has been actively working to revitalize tourism, aiming to attract both domestic and international travelers.

After the pandemic, India has seen a surge in foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs), with 43.80 lakh visitors in the first half of 2023, a significant rise from 21.24 lakh in the same period of 2022. Domestic tourism has also experienced growth, with figures increasing from 677 million in 2021 to 1,731 million in 2022. Specifically, tourist footfall in Jammu and Kashmir showed a positive trend, with over 1.8 crore visitors in 2022 and 1.09 crore during January to June 2023.

The construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi has contributed to the surge in tourism in the holy city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the first phase of the corridor, known as Kashi Vishwanath Dham, in December 2021. This project, connecting the temple premises to the Ganga river, spans 500,000 square feet. Reflecting on the increased tourism in Varanasi, Modi emphasized the city’s “cultural reawakening” during a recent Mann Ki Baat address. The Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust’s CEO, Sunil Verma, noted that the temple has seen a manifold increase in visitors, with around 10 crore devotees having visited since the corridor’s inauguration.