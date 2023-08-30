Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a flat note in the highly volatile market on August 30. BSE Sensex settled at 65,087.25, up 11.43 points or 0.02%. NSE Nifty ended at 19,347.50, 4.80 points or 0.02%.

About 2233 shares advanced, 1291 shares declined, and 143 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers on the market included Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, M&M, Eicher Motors and Infosys. The top losers were Power Grid Corporation, SBI , BPCL, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and Hero MotoCorp.

On the sectoral front, realty index up 1%, while auto, FMCG, information technology, metal up 0.5% each. On the other hand, power, oil & gas and bank down 0.5% each. The BSE midcap and smallcap indices gained 0.5-0.8% each.