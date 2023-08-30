Vivo launches V29e in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Vivo V29e has been launched in. The 8GB + 128GB variant of the Vivo V29e is priced in India at Rs. 26,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant is marked at Rs. 28,999. The phone is available in Artistic Blue and Artistic Red colours. The handset will be available for sale in India starting September 7.

The phone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a peak brightness level of 1300 nits, and a PWM dimming rate of up to 360Hz. The dual nano SIM phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with Adreno 619 GPU, 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It ships with Android 13-based FuntouchOS 13.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo V29e includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, accompanied by an LED flash unit. The phone also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

The Vivo V29e packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W wired fast charging support. It also supports 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity.