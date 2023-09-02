Isuzu launches D-Max S Cab Z in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Japanese car manufacturer, Isuzu Motors has launched the all-new D-Max S Cab Z in india. The powerful pickup truck comes at an introductory price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom, Chennai). Interested customers can book the vehicle by visiting the company’s authorized showroom and online through the company’s official website.

The king-size pickup features eagle-inspired chrome grille, Bi-LED Projector Headlamps with LED DRLs, chrome finish door and tailgate handles, heavy cladding on the sides, roof rails, automatic adjustable ORVMs with turn indicators, gunmetal finish shark fin antenna, and 6-spoke wheel covers.

The vehicle is powered by a 2.5-litre Isuzu 4JA1 diesel engine, which generates a max power of 77.77 bhp at 3800 rpm and 176 Nm of peak torque at 1500-2400 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

It has a multi-function steering wheel and 7-inch touchscreen audio system with six speakers, multiple USB ports and integrated rear-parking camera. Safety features include driver and co-driver airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection.