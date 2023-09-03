Hilary Duff’s series How I Met Your Father cancelled after two seasons

Hilary Duff’s series “How I Met Your Father” will not see a third season, as it has been canceled after two seasons.

The comedy-drama, which was a spinoff of the popular sitcom “How I Met Your Mother,” made its debut in January 2022. The second season concluded on July 11, leaving the identity of Sophie’s children’s father a mystery.

In addition to Duff, the show featured Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, and Suraj Sharma, along with recurring appearances by Kim Cattrall, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes, and Josh Peck. Kim Cattrall narrated the show as the future Sophie, similar to how Bob Saget had voiced the older version of Josh Radnor’s Ted Mosby in “How I Met Your Mother,” telling the story of how she met their dad.

The original CBS series, “How I Met Your Mother,” which aired from 2005 to 2014, was a massive hit.

Similar to its predecessor, the spinoff followed Hilary Duff’s character, Sophie, narrating the tale of how she met the father of her children.

The show’s synopsis described it as follows: “In the near future, Sophie (Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the present where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger created the series and served as executive producers alongside “How I Met Your Mother” creators Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Pamela Fryman, Adam Londy, Hilary Duff, and Suzy Mamann Greenberg were also involved in producing the show.

The original “How I Met Your Mother” centered around Ted Mosby and his group of friends living in New York City’s Manhattan. The series followed Ted’s life with his four best friends and how he met their mother, narrated by Ted himself to his children in the year 2030.

The cancellation news comes shortly after Hulu announced the cancellation of “The Great” after three seasons.