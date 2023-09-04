10 healthy and delicious brunch Ideas to stay healthy

During brunch, you can enjoy a variety of healthy foods, such as:

1. Avocado toast: Top whole-grain toast with mashed avocado, a sprinkle of salt, and some sliced tomatoes or poached eggs for added nutrients.

2. Greek yogurt parfait: Layer Greek yogurt with fresh berries, honey, and granola for a balanced and protein-rich option.

3. Oatmeal: Cook up some oats and add your favorite toppings like nuts, seeds, and fruit for a hearty and fiber-packed meal.

4. Spinach and mushroom omelette: Make a nutrient-rich omelette with spinach, mushrooms, and a bit of feta cheese for flavor.

5. Whole-grain pancakes or waffles: Opt for whole-grain versions and top them with fresh fruit and a drizzle of pure maple syrup.

6. Smoked salmon and whole-grain bagels: Enjoy this classic brunch option with a smear of low-fat cream cheese, capers, and red onion slices.

7. Fruit salad: Combine a variety of fresh fruits for a colorful and vitamin-rich dish.

8. Quinoa salad: Make a quinoa salad with vegetables, chickpeas, and a light vinaigrette for a protein-packed option.

9. Smoothie: Blend fruits, vegetables, and a source of protein like Greek yogurt or protein powder for a quick and nutritious brunch on the go.

10. Vegetable frittata: Whip up a frittata with assorted vegetables and herbs for a flavorful and low-calorie brunch.

Remember to stay hydrated with water or herbal tea, and adjust portion sizes to meet your dietary needs and preferences.