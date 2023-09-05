Son of Akhilesh party leader accused of threatening to attack police officer with shoes

Sujit Singh, a former block chief and the son of Sudhakar Singh, the Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate for the Ghosi assembly byelection, has been accused of threatening a police constable and saying that the person in charge of his outpost will be ‘beaten up with shoes.’

The incident came to light after Sujit Singh’s threat was captured on audio and became viral.

The constable at the Kurti Jafarpur post was threatened by Sujit Singh on the recording over a broken water line, stating that the outpost in-charge will be ‘beaten up with shoes.’

Sujit is accused of making casteist statements against the constable and threatening to ‘teach a lesson to the outpost in-charge.’

Yogesh Kumar Yadav, the constable, filed a complaint, and as a result, Sujit Singh was the target of a case.

When questioned about the issue, Sudhakar Singh, however, denied it, saying that although cases had been filed against him and Sujit Singh, they were unaffected.

According to a police officer, Sujit Singh threatened to attack the police inspector with a shoe. The incident is currently being looked into.

Brajesh Pathak, the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, responded to the situation by saying that SP leaders had descended to such lows that they were now resorting to making such public threats.

‘The Samajwadi Party fears losing the Ghosi Assembly bypoll. They have stooped to such lows that they are resorting to making threats of causing physical harm to our police officers. Anarchism and hooliganism are in their DNA. This is precisely what we have been conveying to the citizens through the media time and again. As an FIR has already been registered in connection with the threat, we will take up the matter with the Election Commission, requesting a proper investigation and strict action,’ Brajesh Pathak was quoted by ANI as saying.

The byelection is scheduled for September 5 and the results will be announced on September 8.