Investigators says, bureaucrat gave South actress jewellery worth Rs. 1.75 lakh

According to the Enforcement Directorate (ED)’s chargesheet, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) employee Sachin Sawant, a defendant in the money laundering case, allegedly gave a South Indian actor an anklet for Rs 1.75 lakh and deposited substantial sums of money into his family’s bank accounts.

The inquiry agency claimed that investigations into the case against Sawant, an IRS officer from 2008, showed that the accused allegedly collected Rs. 4.11 crore from unlawful sources of income.

According to the chargesheet that India Today was able to receive, Sawant made substantial financial deposits into the accounts of his mother, father, and brother. A substantial sum of money was spent on a Navi Mumbai house as well as some high-end vehicles.

The ED filed a chargesheet against Sachin Sawant, his father Balasaheb Sawant, brother Sandeep, friend Shashi Chavan, and two companies called Seven Hills Constrowell and ThreeG ID Technology Pvt Ltd. last month.

The CBI FIR against Sachin Sawant claims that he amassed disproportionate assets of Rs. 2.45 crore, or more than 204% of his known sources of income. When Sawant served as the joint commissioner of customs, IRS (Customs and Central Excise), the time frame taken into consideration is from January 2011 and August 2020.

The ED claimed that Sawant purchased his flat in Sanpada, Navi Mumbai, under the company Seven Hills Constrowell Pvt Ltd, using a sizable sum of money from his disproportionate income. Of the total Rs 1.3 crore value of the property, around Rs 1.02 crore was given in cash to the aforementioned firm, which included his father as director.

Shashi Chavan, a co-defendant in the case, is accused of assisting Sawant in generating and stacking payments through businesses connected to her. Additionally, Chavan established businesses that were paying Sawant’s wife and his sister-in-law monthly salary of Rs 40,000. Through Chavan-created organisations, the family received the proceeds of the crime under the pretence of pay.

Sameer Nalawade, Sawant’s driver, was questioned by the ED during an investigation. He said that South Indian actress Navya Nair was Sawant’s lover and that Sawant had frequently been to Kochi to meet her after she moved out of his Navi Mumbai building.

The driver claimed that Sawant had also given her a 1.75 lakh rupee anklet.

Sawant has denied any wrongdoing and indicated that the actress was only a close friend. He also claimed that he had travelled to Kochi to visit several temples.

While serving as Additional Commissioner of GST and Customs in Lucknow, the IRS officer was detained in June. According to the probe, Sawant’s family members had almost Rs 1.25 crore placed in their accounts, but he was unable to explain it.

To the tune of Rs 2.38 crore, the ED has provisionally attached the moveable and immovable property of Sawant, his brother, and his sister-in-law in the case.