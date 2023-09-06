Uttarakhand plans to enhance tourist safety with forthcoming rafting rescue team

Uttarakhand is taking steps to ensure the safety of tourists enjoying the thrill of rafting along the Ganga by establishing a dedicated Rafting Rescue Force. This specialized force will be stationed at the riskiest points of the rafting route, primarily along the Rishikesh route, ready to respond to emergencies. The initiative follows a request from the state Tourism Development Council to enhance security measures for rafting activities in the area.

The Police Rafting Rescue Centre will be set up in Shivpuri, a key location for rafting adventures in Rishikesh, the nation’s largest rafting hub. This rescue unit will comprise personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary), and other police wings. During the monsoon season, at least 16 officers and SDRF employees will be deployed to ensure safety along the routes from Shivpuri to Rishikesh and Mala Ki Khunti to Shivpuri.

These routes are known for their challenging sections, including points like The Wall, Three Blind Myce, Roller Coaster, Golf Course, and Daniel Deep. Among these, Daniel Deep stands out as the safest spot, having had no reported accidents in several years. The classification of these rafting points is based on factors such as wave strength and depth, ensuring that tourists can enjoy their adventurous experiences with greater security.