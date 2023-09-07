Market valuation of BSE-listed firms touch lifetime high of Rs 317 lakh crore

Mumbai: The market capitalization (m-cap) of BSE-listed firms reached a new lifetime high of Rs 3,17,33,804.37 crore on Wednesday. Investors’ wealth also climbed Rs 7,74,665.67 crore in four days of market rally.

BSE Sensex surged 100.26 points or 0.15% to settle at 65,880.52. In four days, the benchmark index has climbed 1,049.11 points or 1.61%. Among the indices, telecommunication jumped 1.69%, FMCG climbed 1.05%, consumer durables (0.89%), healthcare (0.69%) and energy (0.67%). Commodities, financial services, industrials, IT, bankex, capital goods, metal and realty were the laggards. In the broader market, the BSE midcap gauge climbed marginally by 0.13% while smallcap index skidded 0.04%.

The top gainers were Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, Titan, UltraTech Cement, ITC, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever and Kotak Mahindra Bank. The top losers were Tata Steel, Axis Bank, NTPC, ICICI Bank and IndusInd Bank.