24 pilgrims from West Bengal injured in bus crash near Lucknow

Over 60 pilgrims from Medinipur, West Bengal, were aboard a private tourist bus that veered off the Bareilly-Lucknow national highway near Allipur village. This resulted in injuries to two dozen individuals on a Saturday morning. Ten of the injured were sent to the Shahjahanpur district for medical care. Fortunately, most of the injured were in stable condition, except for one woman named Madhumita who suffered a head injury.

The bus driver and helper fled the scene following the accident. These pilgrims had embarked on their journey on August 25, visiting various religious sites before heading to Ayodhya and Varanasi.

In a related incident nearby, two brothers, Musharraf and Mashroor, lost their lives, while a third person, Buddu, sustained injuries when a bus collided with their motorcycle near Gaushera Village. The bus driver also fled the scene, and the police are actively searching for him.