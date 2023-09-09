4 dead, 5 injured in road accident

Chennai: In a tragic incident, at least 4 people lost their lives and 5 others were injured in a road accident. A car collided with a van in Cheyyur Taluk, Tamil Nadu.

The deceased were identified as Purushothaman and his friends Venkatesan, Gurumurthy, and Poovarasan. They were was coming back home from the Chengalpattu Ellai Amman Temple. The van was carrying employees of a private export company in the Uthiramerur area, Kancheepuram District. The four passengers in the van, including the driver are in critical condition. They have been admitted to the Cheyyur Government Hospital for treatment.