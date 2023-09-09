5-Day Rain Forecast: Kerala Faces Ongoing Downpour, 11 Districts on Yellow Alert

According to the India Meteorological Department’s latest report on Saturday, Kerala is bracing for a prolonged period of moderate rainfall over the next five days. This weather forecast includes the prediction of heavy rainfall, ranging from 7 to 11 cm within a 24-hour period, anticipated between September 9th and 11th. Additionally, during this timeframe, there is the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 Kmph.

In response to this weather outlook, a yellow alert has been issued for a total of 11 districts in the state. However, it’s important to note that Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta have been excluded from this alert. The yellow alert signifies the expectation of heavy rainfall, ranging from 6 to 11 cm, which is expected to affect eight districts on Sunday and three districts on Monday.

This weather pattern can be attributed to an upper air cyclonic circulation situated over south Madhya Pradesh, which is contributing to the current showers, as stated by the IMD.

The specific districts under the yellow alert on each day are as follows:

September 9:

– Alappuzha

– Kottayam

– Ernakulam

– Idukki

– Thrissur

– Palakkad

– Malappuram

– Kozhikode

– Wayanad

– Kannur

– Kasaragod

September 10:

– Idukki

– Thrissur

– Palakkad

– Malappuram

– Kozhikode

– Wayanad

– Kannur

– Kasaragod

September 11:

– Idukki

– Malappuram

– Kasaragod

Please stay tuned for updates and exercise caution in these weather conditions.