Aamir Khan Productions’ Laapataa Ladies directed by Kiran Rao makes its place in the hearts of the audience

The film “Laapataa Ladies,” directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Jio Studios and Aamir Khan Productions, is gaining a special place in the hearts of its audience. Following the announcement of its release date, the makers have treated the audience to a teaser. While the teaser has ignited excitement among the viewers, the film has also been showcased at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), where the entire team attended.

The 48th annual Toronto International Film Festival, which celebrated outstanding cinematic works, featured Kiran Rao’s directorial “Laapataa Ladies.” On September 8th, this film had the honor of being screened at this prestigious global film festival.

The night was made even more remarkable by the presence of director Kiran Rao and the entire team behind this comedy drama. Even before its release, the film has already left its mark on the global stage.

“Laapataa Ladies” marks Kiran Rao’s second directorial venture, following her debut film, “Dhobi Ghat.”

Presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande, the film falls under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions. The script is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami, with screenplay and dialogues crafted by Sneha Desai. Additional dialogues have been contributed by Divyanidhi Sharma.