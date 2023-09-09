African Union’s G20 membership gains unanimous approval for Modi’s proposal

On Saturday, the African Union became a G20 member as all member nations unanimously accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposal. This marked a significant inclusion, bringing this prominent bloc from the global south into the elite circle of the world’s leading economies. During the summit, amid enthusiastic applause from world leaders, Modi extended the invitation to the African Union, and it was met with resounding support.

Subsequently, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar accompanied the President of the Union of Comoros and African Union Chairperson, Azali Assoumani, to their place at the prestigious G20 high table. This move reflects a momentous step in recognizing the African Union’s importance and contribution on the global stage, as it now actively participates in shaping international economic policies alongside other influential nations in the G20.