Ajit Ninan, political satirist, passes away in Mysuru

Renowned political cartoonist Ajit Ninan, celebrated for his “Centrestage” cartoons in India Today magazine, has passed away in Mysuru on September 8. Ninan’s wit, as reflected in his cartoons, was characterized by its gentle yet incisive humor. He skillfully targeted political figures, including Indira Gandhi, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Narendra Modi, with an impartial style that transcended party lines.

Throughout his career, Ninan’s cartoons garnered attention, often becoming a rallying point for cartoonists in times of government criticism. One memorable creation featured jail inmates bursting into laughter while gazing at a cartoon of a prison warden in his underwear, accompanied by the caption, “Never put a cartoonist behind bars,” serving as a comic benchmark.

Ajit Ninan’s work left an indelible mark on Indian political satire, blending humor with sharp commentary that transcended political biases. His ability to humorously critique leaders without resorting to lowbrow caricatures made him a respected figure in the world of political cartooning. With his passing, the realm of political satire has lost a talented artist who masterfully used his pen to provoke thought and laughter in equal measure.