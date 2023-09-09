Around 60% of Indian teen girls have anemia, linked to teen motherhood: Study

Recent Indian research, based on data from National Family Health Surveys (NFHS), revealed that nearly 60% of teenage girls in India suffer from anemia. This health issue is closely associated with early marriage and motherhood, as well as poor nutritional status and various socio-economic factors like wealth and education. The study, conducted by institutions including Banaras Hindu University in Uttar Pradesh, also noted that the number of Indian states with over 60% anemia prevalence doubled from 5 in 2015-16 to 11 in 2019-21, according to findings published in PLOS Global Public Health.

Anaemia, characterized by a deficiency in red blood cells resulting in fatigue and low energy levels, predominantly affects women in India. The research analyzed data from NFHS-4 (2015-16) and NFHS-5 (2019-21), covering over 225,000 teenage girls, to examine trends in anemia prevalence and risk factors. The study revealed that early marriage (before 18 years) was associated with a higher risk of anemia, impacting approximately 10% and 8% of sampled women in NFHS-4 and NFHS-5, respectively. Additionally, teenage mothers with at least two children and breastfeeding mothers exhibited higher rates of anemia.

Educational attainment appeared to be a protective factor, as more educated teenage girls were less likely to experience anemia. This link was attributed to improved knowledge of nutrition and health, better access to healthcare, and enhanced employment opportunities and income. Socio-economically disadvantaged groups, such as SC and ST, faced a greater risk of anemia due to factors like historical disadvantages, undernutrition, limited healthcare access, early childbirth, and discrimination. Overall, out of the 28 Indian states studied, 21 reported varying degrees of increased anemia prevalence, with some exceptions like Uttarakhand and Kerala showing a decline, offering potential areas for further investigation.