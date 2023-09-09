Around 900 people loses their lives in the deadly 6.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked central Morocco

Late Friday, a devastating earthquake measuring 6.8 in magnitude struck central Morocco, resulting in approximately 900 fatalities.

Initially, the death toll was in the double digits but has rapidly climbed throughout the day, surpassing 650 casualties, with 200 individuals in critical condition.

The earthquake’s force was so powerful that it was felt not only in central Morocco but also in neighboring Algeria and as far away as Portugal.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), this earthquake was the most severe to hit this region of North Africa in over a century.

Videos circulating on social media captured the moment when the tremors struck the city, prompting people to flee for safety.

In a 28-second video clip, individuals can be seen running as the ground shakes beneath them. Subsequently, debris from buildings began to fall.

Residents of Marrakech, the nearest major city to the epicenter, reported that some structures in the old city, a UNESCO World Heritage site, had collapsed. Local television footage showed images of a toppled mosque minaret and debris scattered on top of damaged cars.

Morocco’s geophysical center indicated that the earthquake occurred in the Ighil area of the High Atlas region and had a magnitude of 7.2.

The US Geological Survey, on the other hand, assessed the quake’s magnitude at 6.8 and reported that it occurred at a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles).

Meanwhile, Morocco’s civil protection forces, during the early hours of Saturday morning, began preparing truckloads of supplies at a center in Arjaat for dispatch to the earthquake-affected areas.

Morocco is prone to earthquakes due to its location along the Azores-Gibraltar fault line, which separates the African and Eurasian tectonic plates.

This region is recognized as an active earthquake zone, with cities along the northern coast, such as Al Hoceima, experiencing frequent seismic activity.