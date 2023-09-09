Ayan Mukerji Confirms ‘Brahmastra’ Sequel on Film’s 1st Anniversary

Celebrating the one-year milestone of his cinematic creation ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ in the world of Hindi cinema, visionary director Ayan Mukerji categorically dispelled any swirling doubts regarding the franchise’s fate. With unwavering confidence, he officially announced that the laborious work on the second and third chapters of Brahmastra is actively progressing.

Amidst speculations of abandonment surrounding the ambitious project’s subsequent installments, Ayan Mukerji took to Instagram, where he chose the visual medium to communicate his message. In a video compilation featuring captivating scenes from the film, he inscribed words of assurance, stating, “On 9th Sept 2022, we introduced you to a world of astras. Celebrating 1 year of Brahmastra. Brahmastra part two and three development in progress.”

Further underscoring his commitment to this creative venture, the filmmaker penned a heartfelt caption, “Happy 1st Birthday, Brahm?stra! Thank you for all the Creativity, all the hard work, and for all the lessons in film-making, and in life! P.S.: Will share some early artwork from the next stage of the Brahm?stra journey in a bit…!”

‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva,’ which graced the silver screen in 2022, features stellar performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and the legendary Amitabh Bachchan, marking a significant chapter in Indian cinema’s evolution.