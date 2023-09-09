Bangladesh Cricket Board disputes Coach Hathurusingha’s remarks

The decision by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) to introduce an exclusive reserve day for the India versus Pakistan ‘Super Four’ game in the ongoing Asia Cup has stirred some controversy. Bangladesh head coach Chandika Hathurusingha expressed his displeasure, and Sri Lanka coach Chris Silverwood also expressed surprise ahead of their Super Four clash.

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) later announced that this precautionary measure had received unanimous approval from all four participating teams in the Super Four stage. BCB stated, “A reserve day for the India-Pakistan contest in the Asia Cup Super 4 stage has been added, effectively revising the Asia Cup playing conditions.” They further clarified, “The decision was taken with the consent of all four participating teams and ACC.”

The ACC, on the other hand, announced that the much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash could resume on Monday if rain interfered on Sunday. It’s worth noting that other matches in the Super Four stage will not have a reserve day, even though rain is predicted in the Sri Lankan capital throughout this phase of the tournament.

The influence of the ‘Rain Gods’ was evident when the two teams initially met in the Asia Cup, resulting in a washout of their opening fixture at Pallekele on September 2. Rain once again made an appearance during India’s first international match against Nepal at the same venue, but this time, the rain was less persistent, allowing for a 23-over chase, which India successfully navigated to secure a place in the Super Four.