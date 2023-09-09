‘Bharat:’ Mother of Democracy’ portal unveiled during G20 exhibition

On the eve of the G20 leadership summit, the Ministry of Culture unveiled a new online portal for the grand exhibition titled ‘Bharat: The Mother of Democracy.’ This exhibition, set to take place at Bharat Mandapam, is intended for global leaders attending the conference and aims to showcase India’s rich democratic history. The website, www.motherofdemocracyg20.com, has been curated by the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), an institution dedicated to research, academics, and the promotion of the arts under the ministry’s purview.

The portal offers content that delves into India’s democratic legacy spanning an astonishing 7,000 years. This historical journey begins with the Sindhu-Saraswati civilization and progresses all the way to the year 2019. Impressively, the information is available in 16 languages, including German, French, Spanish, Arabic, Portuguese, Italian, Turkish, Russian, English, and Hindi.

The portal is organized into five main sections and 22 sub-sections, which cover critical milestones in India’s democratic evolution. These sections explore topics such as the Sindhu-Saraswati Civilization, the Mahajanapada and Gantantra era, the Vijaynagar Empire, Mughal Emperor Akbar’s reign, the Constitution of India, and modern-day elections. Each section includes brief descriptions and accompanying images.

Visitors also have the option to download a brochure in their preferred language, which includes a message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This comprehensive digital resource promises to provide global leaders with a deep understanding of India’s remarkable democratic heritage.