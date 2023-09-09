Chandrababu Naidu, TDP leader, detained for corruption allegations

Chandrababu Naidu, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party, was arrested by Andhra Pradesh Police on allegations of corruption. The arrest took place at 6 am in Nandyala town’s R K Function Hall, conducted by the CID’s Economic Offences Wing. The Deputy Superintendent of Police, M Dhanunjayudu, delivered a notice, categorizing the arrest as a non-bailable offense and citing relevant IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery, and invoking the Prevention of Corruption Act.

