China’s government broadens its ban on iPhones and Apple products

The Chinese government has expanded its prohibition on iPhones and Apple products, affecting not only government workers but also state-owned enterprises. This decision is part of Beijing’s larger strategy to reduce reliance on U.S. technology, a move driven by escalating geopolitical tensions between China and the United States.

Initially, the ban on iPhones in government workplaces began with instructions to employees not to bring their iPhones to work, and now it is expected to extend further to state-owned companies, as reported by Bloomberg. According to Nikkei, some state-owned enterprises will prevent employees dealing with trade secrets from bringing iPhones, Apple Watches, or AirPods to work starting next month. China is concerned about what it perceives as security risks associated with using Apple devices.

This move by China reflects its growing unease with dependence on U.S. technology and its broader strategy of reducing reliance on foreign-made tech products.

The news of the expanded iPhone ban had a significant impact on Apple’s stock prices, causing them to drop by more than six percent over two days before rebounding slightly on the third day. China is a crucial market for Apple, accounting for nearly a fifth of its revenue. However, analysts like Erik Woodring believe that the impact on Apple’s revenue will be limited to around four percent.

Apple’s production is heavily concentrated in China, with approximately 90 percent of its products manufactured in the country. Key suppliers such as Foxconn, with its massive Chinese factories, play a vital role in Apple’s supply chain. Nevertheless, due to political instability and disruptions caused by the pandemic, Apple has expedited plans to diversify production to other countries, including Vietnam and India.

Apple’s situation is part of a broader trend of geopolitical tensions between the United States and China. Some analysts speculate that Beijing’s actions against Apple are retaliatory measures in response to the U.S. ban on Huawei’s participation in national 5G networks and restrictions on China’s access to critical semiconductor technology.

The U.S. government has taken various measures to limit Chinese tech influence, including banning telecommunications equipment from Chinese firms like Huawei and imposing export restrictions on advanced computer chips.