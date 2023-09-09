Combat Anemia with These Iron-Rich Foods

To tackle anemia, it’s important to include foods that are rich in iron, vitamin B12, and folate in your diet. Here are some foods to consider:

1. Red Meat: Beef, lamb, and pork are excellent sources of heme iron, which is easily absorbed by the body.

2. Poultry: Chicken and turkey are good sources of heme iron as well.

3. Fish: Certain types of fish like salmon, tuna, and sardines are rich in iron and vitamin B12.

4. Beans and Legumes: Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are high in iron and a good choice for vegetarians.

5. Leafy Greens: Spinach, kale, and collard greens are good sources of non-heme iron and folate.

6. Fortified Cereals: Some breakfast cereals are fortified with iron and other essential nutrients.

7. Nuts and Seeds: Pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, and cashews contain iron.

8. Dried Fruits: Apricots, raisins, and prunes are dried fruits with iron content.

9. Eggs: Eggs provide iron, especially in the yolk, along with vitamin B12.

10. Tofu: Tofu is a plant-based source of iron and can be included in various dishes.

11. Vitamin C-rich Foods: Foods like citrus fruits, strawberries, and bell peppers can help enhance iron absorption when consumed with iron-rich foods.