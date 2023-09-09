Commodity Market: Gold price slips down

Mumbai: Sovereign gold prices slipped down in Kerala. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 43,880, down by Rs 120 per 8 gram. In the last three days, the yellow metal has gained and crossed Rs 44,000 mark.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures settled up by Rs 127 or 0.22% at Rs 59,125 per 10 gram. Silver futures ended at Rs 72,038 per kg, higher by Rs 268 or 0.37%. The October Gold futures had ended with losses of Rs 107 or 0.18% per 10 gram at Rs 58,981 on Thursday while the December Silver futures closed lower at Rs 71,800, down by Rs 672 per kg or 0.93%.

Gold futures are down 0.63% or by Rs 376 on the month-to-date basis while they have gained 7.24% or by Rs 3,981 on the year-to-date basis. As for Silver futures, the declines are to the tune of 3.40% or Rs 2,357 in December while the gains this year stand at 5.17% or Rs 3,912.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.2% at $1,922.87 per ounce, as of 0116 GMT, but set for a 0.8% weekly fall. U.S. gold futures rose 0.2% to $1,946.90. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $23.01 per ounce and platinum gained 0.3% to $906.14. However, both were set for their worst weeks since June 23. Palladium was up 0.2% at $1,214.83, but on course for its fourth consecutive weekly fall.

On Comex, Gold futures were trading at $1,950.70 per troy ounce on Friday, up by $8.20 or 0.42% while Silver futures were at $23.390, higher by $0.150 or 0.650%.