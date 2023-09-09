Congress Accuses BJP of Concealing Poverty from G20 Visitors

As the BJP-led central government proudly hosts the G20 Summit in New Delhi, the Congress party made serious allegations on Saturday. They accused the government of concealing the plight of poor people and taking extreme measures such as rounding up stray animals. Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress leader, voiced his concerns, stating that the government was attempting to hide the harsh reality of poverty from the G20 dignitaries. He appealed for transparency, emphasizing that India’s reality should not be concealed.

The Congress party took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a video showcasing slum areas being covered with green sheets in preparation for the two-day summit, attended by world leaders from the largest economies.

Jairam Ramesh, the Congress general secretary, didn’t mince words when criticizing the Prime Minister’s actions. He stated, “G20 is intended to be a productive gathering of major world economies, aimed at dealing with global problems in a cooperative manner. President Putin may have stayed away, but Prince Potemkin has been in full display with slums being either covered up or demolished, rendering thousands homeless. Stray animals have been cruelly rounded up and mistreated, only to burnish the PM’s image.”

In addition to exposing the covering up of slums, the opposition party shared distressing videos of the mistreatment of stray dogs and animals in the lead-up to the G20 Summit. They even featured a resident from the slums who lamented, “The government considers us insects. Are we not humans?”

The Congress party didn’t hold back on social media either, stating, “Before G20, Modi government has covered their houses with curtains to hide its failure. Because the king hates the poor.”

They also highlighted the shocking cruelty towards innocent street dogs, stating, “Watch this video to witness the shocking cruelty inflicted upon innocent street dogs by the Modi government in preparation for the G20 summit. Dogs are being dragged by their necks, beaten with sticks and thrown into cages. They are being denied food and water, and they are being subjected to extreme stress and fear.”

In conclusion, the Congress party emphasized the importance of raising voices against such appalling acts and demanded justice for these voiceless victims. The allegations and evidence presented by the opposition party have ignited a significant debate surrounding the G20 Summit’s preparations and the treatment of vulnerable communities and animals.