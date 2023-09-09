Devastating 7.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Morocco, Claims 296 Lives

Late on Friday, a devastating earthquake struck Morocco’s High Atlas mountains, resulting in a tragic loss of life with at least 296 confirmed fatalities. The Interior Ministry cautioned that this was a preliminary death toll, and another 153 individuals were reported injured. Unfortunately, many of the casualties occurred in remote mountain areas that posed logistical challenges for rescue efforts.

Closest to the epicenter, Marrakech, a prominent city, witnessed significant damage. In the UNESCO World Heritage-listed old city, some buildings crumbled, and a mosque minaret collapsed onto cars, as per local television reports. Additionally, the Pan-Arab al-Arabiya news channel reported the loss of five lives from a single family, citing local sources.

Montasir Itri, a resident of the mountain village of Asni near the epicenter, shared the extent of the damage, stating that most houses in their community suffered harm. He noted the ongoing efforts to rescue neighbors trapped under debris.

Further west near Taroudant, teacher Hamid Afkar described the initial quake and subsequent aftershocks that prompted residents to evacuate their homes. Morocco’s geophysical center reported that the earthquake, with a magnitude of 7.2, struck in the Ighil area of the High Atlas. However, the US Geological Survey registered a slightly lower magnitude of 6.8 and indicated a relatively shallow depth of 18.5 km (11.5 miles). Ighil, a mountainous region dotted with small farming villages, is situated approximately 70 km (40 miles) southwest of Marrakech, and the earthquake occurred just after 11 p.m. (2200 GMT).

In Marrakech’s densely populated old city, homes collapsed, and residents labored manually to clear debris while awaiting heavy machinery. A resident, Id Waaziz Hassan, reported significant damage to the medieval city wall, with cracks and fallen sections visible on the streets.

Amidst this turmoil, residents like Brahim Himmi reported feeling frightened, remaining outdoors in anticipation of potential aftershocks. For many, the traumatic experience included objects falling and structural damage within their homes.

Beyond Marrakech, fear of a more potent earthquake prompted people in Rabat and the coastal town of Imsouane to evacuate their homes, despite being some distance from the epicenter. Videos shared on social media depicted the immediate aftermath of the quake, showing people rushing out of shopping centers, restaurants, and apartment buildings in fear and congregating outside. While the full extent of the devastation is still unfolding, this earthquake has left a profound impact on Morocco’s communities.