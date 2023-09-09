High Court Orders CBI Probe in Tanur Custodial Death

On Friday, the High Court of Kerala issued an order transferring the case concerning the alleged custodial death of Thamir Jifri in Tanur to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court has specifically instructed the Crime Branch to hand over all case-related documents, including the case diary. Furthermore, the CBI has been given a deadline of one week to initiate the investigation.

Advocate Mohammed Shah, representing the family of Jifri, shared insights into the court’s decision, stating, “The court took into account the delays in the police investigation and the seriousness of the case in reaching this verdict. Additionally, the court has mandated that the police cooperate fully with the CBI’s investigation.”

Thamir Jifri, aged 30, tragically died while in police custody on August 1. His arrest was linked to a drug trafficking case, in which he was one of five individuals apprehended by the Tanur Police. Suspicions surrounding a custodial death arose following the postmortem report.

Haris Jifri, the deceased’s brother, had petitioned the court, alleging potential interference by the police in the case. He sought a transparent inquiry and implored the high court to expedite the CBI’s involvement. Haris expressed relief, stating, “The high court’s decision is a source of solace for our family, which has been advocating for a fair inquiry for a month. While the government announced a CBI inquiry, the timing of its initiation remained unclear. We were concerned about evidence tampering if there were further delays, and we doubted that a police investigation alone would suffice to establish a case against members of the department.”

P M Rafeeq, working chairman of the action council, echoed Haris’s sentiments, saying, “We anticipate that the CBI inquiry will bring justice to the family.”

Although the Crime Branch commenced its investigation on August 2, no arrests have been made to date. In reports submitted to the Parappanangadi court, the Crime Branch named four members of the District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) as the accused, charging them with murder.