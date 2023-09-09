Hyundai launches 2023 Hyundai i20 Facelift in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Hyundai Motor India has launched i20 facelift in the country. The price starts at Rs 6.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes as high as Rs 11.01 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Hyundai i20 is offered in Amazon Grey (New), Atlas White, Titan Gray, Typhoon Silver, Starry Night, Fiery Red, Atlas White + Black Roof, and Fiery Red + Black Roof colours. The all-new Hyundai i20 offers a 3 Years/ 100,000 Km warranty and an option for extended warranty.

The cabin of the i20 facelift features ambient lighting, a BOSE premium 7-speaker sound system, and an advanced infotainment system. The all-new Hyundai i20 comes with 60+ connected car features, 127 Embedded VR commands, 52 Hinglish voice commands, Over-the-Air updates, Multilanguage UI support accommodating 10 Regional and 2 International languages, and a convenient C-Type charger.

The all-new Hyundai i20 offers 26 standard safety features, including 6 Airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Assist Control (HAC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Antilock Braking System (ABS), and Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD). The premium hatchback further boasts of 40 more safety features namely Burglar alarm, Emergency stop signal, rear parking camera, Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) Highline, headlamp escort function, and Automatic headlamps.

The Hyundai i20 is powered by a 1.2L Kappa petrol engine. Transmission options include a manual and an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) gearbox.