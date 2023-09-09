India Cautious of Pakistan’s Pace in Asia Cup

The upcoming Super Four match between India and Pakistan in the Asia Cup is generating considerable buzz, primarily due to the Indian team management’s conundrum surrounding the choice between K L Rahul and Ishan Kishan. This dilemma will be at the forefront of discussions, alongside the usual emotional intensity that accompanies an India-Pakistan clash.

While striving for team success, the Indian management is eager to assemble the strongest possible XI to face Pakistan, their second encounter in the event. However, the crucial task at hand is to resolve this selection puzzle, all while hoping that rain doesn’t disrupt the game, given the addition of a controversial reserve day for the match on Monday.

The return of Rahul to the squad has expanded the pool of players to choose from, presenting a pleasant yet challenging situation. Ishan Kishan has been in sensational form, impressing with four fifties in recent matches, including one against Pakistan. Kishan’s adaptability in different batting positions adds another dimension, from opening to No. 5.

Furthermore, Kishan’s left-handed batting style brings variety to the Indian lineup. On the other hand, Rahul’s claim for the No. 5 position is compelling, despite his absence from ODIs since March due to a thigh injury and post-surgery recovery. Rahul has been a steady ODI performer for India since 2019, with impressive statistics to back his case, particularly while batting at No. 5.

The team management faces a challenging decision on match day, aiming to strike the right balance. Regardless of the combination they field, India is eager to begin the Super Four stage with a win. Pakistan, who already secured two points by defeating Bangladesh, is in a strong position, and India is keen to match their success.

Facing a formidable Pakistan bowling attack, including the high-paced deliveries of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Rohit and the Indian batters need to be cautious. Haris Rauf, topping the Asia Cup bowling chart, and Naseem Shah provide additional threats.

However, India has its own firepower with the return of Jasprit Bumrah, complemented by Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur. The clash promises to be a thrilling contest, and both teams are prepared for a showdown.

Here are the team line-ups:

Pakistan: [List of players] India: [List of players]

The match is scheduled to start at 3 pm IST.