Isuzu launches D-Max S-Cab Z in India: Price, features

Mumbai: Isuzu Motors India launched the all-new D-Max S-Cab Z in the market. The commercial vehicle (CV) is offered at an introductory price of Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). The D-Max S-Cab Z is being offered in five colour options — Cosmic Black, Galena Grey, Splash White, Nautilus Blue and Titanium Silver.

The pick-up has more than 30 new features of which 18 are claimed to be the ‘best-in-class’ in the commercial vehicle crew-cab segment. The pick-up is powered by a 2.5-litre Isuzu 4JA1 diesel engine. The engine develops 78hp of maximum power and 176Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The exterior of the vehicle has an eagle-inspired chrome grille, flanked by bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs and fog lamps. There are power adjustable chrome ORVMs with turn indicators, roof rails, gun-metal shark fin antenna and new six-spoke wheel covers.

The D-Max S-Cab Z comes with ‘keyless entry’ feature. The cabin has Piano Black-finished elements with dual-tone Black and Dark Grey premium upholstery. Other features include multi-function steering wheel and 7-inch touchscreen audio system with six speakers, multiple USB ports and integrated rear-parking camera.

Safety features include driver and co-driver airbags, ISOFIX anchorages, speed-sensing door locks, front and rear crumple zones, cross car front beam, door side intrusion protection, collapsible steering column and underbody steel protection.