‘Jawan’ surpasses ‘Pathaan,’ earning ?129 cr worldwide, becoming Hindi cinema’s biggest opener

Shah Rukh Khan’s action thriller “Jawan” directed by Atlee had a remarkable opening, earning Rs 129.6 crore worldwide and Rs 75 crore in India on its first day. This achievement marked a historic milestone in the global and Indian history of Hindi cinema. The film, a pan-India release, featured Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and a special appearance by Deepika Padukone alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

“Jawan” is not just an action-packed film but also a poignant father-son narrative that addresses important social and political themes. It resonated with audiences globally, garnering massive love and support.

The film’s success signifies a strong start for what promises to be an exciting cinematic journey. Shah Rukh Khan’s presence, coupled with Atlee’s direction, has delivered a powerful cinematic experience that has captivated audiences both in India and around the world.