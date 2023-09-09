Los Angeles City Council preserves the memory of Marilyn Monroe by saving her house from demolition

In a unanimous decision, the Los Angeles City Council has taken a significant step to honor the memory of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. They voted to designate her former residence, where she tragically passed away in 1962, as a historic and cultural monument. This action effectively prevents any plans to demolish the property and ensures its place in history. Councilwoman Traci Park led the effort to consider Monroe’s Spanish Colonial-style house in Brentwood for historic preservation, and it received unanimous approval on the same day.

Monroe’s fans worldwide greeted this decision with relief and enthusiasm, as they had feared losing an essential piece of Hollywood history.

The city’s Board of Building and Safety Commissioners swiftly revoked a demolition permit issued just a day earlier, highlighting the determination to protect this historical treasure. Furthermore, the City Council’s motion prohibits significant alterations to the property while its potential status as a landmark is being assessed.

Monroe’s connection to this single-story, 2,900-square-foot house goes beyond its celebrity ownership. She acquired the property in the early 1960s for $75,000 after the end of her third marriage to playwright Arthur Miller, as reported by the Los Angeles Times. It was the only residence that Monroe, who had spent part of her childhood in an orphanage and foster care, ever owned independently.

The legendary actress, famous for her roles in classics like “Gentlemen Prefer Blondes,” “Some Like It Hot,” and “The Misfits,” tragically passed away in a bedroom of this home in August 1962 at the age of 36. Her cause of death was acute barbiturate poisoning.

The property, spanning half an acre and featuring a swimming pool and a guest house, changed hands multiple times before this recent intervention. It was purchased in 2017 for $7.25 million by Glory of the Snow LLC, which was then managed by a hedge fund executive. Earlier this year, it was sold to the Glory of the Snow Trust for $8.35 million.