Made-in –India Aprilia RS 457 globally unveiled: Details

Mumbai: Italian two-wheeler company, Aprilla has officially unveiled its Aprilia RS 457 globally. The motorcycle is developed simultaneously by the test team in Baramati, in Maharashtra, India, and at the Aprilia headquarters in Noale, Italy. It will be manufactured in Piaggio India’s plant in Maharashtra.

The Aprilia RS 457 is powered by a 457cc, liquid-cooled, parallel twin-cylinder with double camshaft timing and four valves per cylinder. The engine delivers a top power of 48 bhp. The bike also features a 270-degree connecting rod assembly. Suspension duties are carried out by 41 mm USD forks with 120 mm of travel and preload adjustability upfront and pre-load adjustable monoshock with steel swingarm and 130 mm wheel travel at the rear. The bike gets 320 mm front disc with a ByBre radial-mount 4-piston caliper and ByBre caliper brakes at the rear with 220 mm steel disc coupled with two-channel ABS system with dual map of use.

The bike comes equipped with Ride by Wire system that has three riding modes and three levels of traction control and interference with power and torque delivery. The feature highlights include a 5-inch TFT control instrument cluster and the handlebar controls.