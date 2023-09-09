MEA official sees India’s G20 Presidency as a golden opportunity

India’s current G20 Presidency presents a “golden opportunity” to make a global impact, according to a high-ranking official from the Ministry of External Affairs. The official, G20 India Special Secretary Muktesh Pardesi, expressed confidence in India’s readiness for the summit, highlighting the nation’s positive backdrop, including its 75th Independence anniversary, status as the world’s fifth-largest economy, and the largest democracy. Pardesi emphasized the upbeat mood of the people as they prepare for the summit, emphasizing India’s preparedness to leave a significant mark on the global stage.

During the G20 Summit, the focus will center around the theme of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ or ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’ The agenda will cover critical topics such as Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), environmental conservation, technology-driven development, and gender equality, as leaders from around the world come together to deliberate on these pressing global issues. The summit has already seen the arrival of prominent world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who engaged in comprehensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon his arrival.