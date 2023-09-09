Neymar Shines, Brazil Dominates Bolivia in World Cup Qualifier

The government’s delay in announcing compensation to the families affected by the recent jeep tragedy in Wayanad has sparked widespread protests. The tragic incident took place at Kannothumala, near Mananthavadi, on August 25, resulting in the loss of nine lives and injuries to five individuals, all of whom were women working as plantation laborers returning from their daily work.

In a stark comparison, the state government had swiftly announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of the 22 victims in the Tanur boat tragedy just a day after the incident occurred in May.

Santhosh, the son of Chinnamma from Makkimala, expressed his frustration, saying, “We strongly feel that the state government’s neglect stems from their inherent disregard for the poor who toil in the sun to eke out a living.”

The grieving families find themselves confined to their homes during the mandatory 16-day mourning period following the loss of their loved ones. Ravichandran, the son of Shantha, another victim, criticized the process, stating, “We have been asked to submit online applications to the Prime Minister and Chief Minister to receive the compensation from respective relief funds. This is illogical.” He also noted that no government officials had approached them regarding compensation.

The Thavinjal Panchayath has taken a stand against the delay, passing a resolution to protest and planning to submit a memorandum to the state government. They demand Rs 15 lakh each for the families of the victims and Rs 5 lakh for the injured.

Transport Minister AK Saseendran had offered a solatium of Rs 10,000 to the families and promised that the state government would announce compensation. District Collector Dr. Renu Raj was unavailable for comment until September 13, but Acting-in-Charge Additional District Magistrate NI Shaju confirmed that all necessary documents had been submitted to the state government, with a decision expected soon. However, he refrained from disclosing the compensation amount, indicating that it would be determined by the state government.

Congress leader PK Jayalakshmi, a former MLA from Mananthavadi, dismissed the revenue department’s claims of a delay due to post-mortem reports and documents, emphasizing that these issues should not hinder the compensation process.