PM Modi assures complete aid to earthquake-affected Morocco, extending all possible assistance

Morocco witnessed a tragic event with buildings reduced to rubble and parts of Marrakech’s historic red walls, a UNESCO World Heritage site, suffering damage. Prime Minister Modi extended his sympathies to the people of Morocco, emphasizing India’s willingness to offer all possible assistance to the affected nation. He expressed deep sorrow for the lives lost and wished for a swift recovery for the injured.