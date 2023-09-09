Rare uncorrected proof copy of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone sold for £15,000 in auction

An uncorrected proof copy of “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone” has been sold for £15,000, despite initially failing to meet its reserve price at an auction.

This rare literary gem, featuring a quirky typo in Rowling’s name as “JA Rowling” on the title page, was purchased by a local businessman from Faringdon, Oxfordshire. His intention is to display the book in a local museum, with hopes of attracting tourists and enthusiasts to the area.

The story behind the discovery of this unique book is as captivating as the world of Hogwarts itself. In 1997, St. Kenelm’s primary school acquired the proof copy for a mere £1 at a warehouse sale. At the time, no one could have foreseen its future value.

“It was not considered to have any worth. However, it was known from media coverage that the story was something extraordinary, and sharing excerpts with the children would inspire them to own their own copy,” explained Bob Alder, the former headteacher, as reported by The Guardian.

The buyer expressed great satisfaction with acquiring such an iconic and significant text, intending to make it accessible for others to enjoy in the county. They emphasized their goal of increasing visitors to Faringdon.

“We have a partnership with Faringdon town council and hope to be able to display the book in the town museum, which is located in the old pump house, in the coming months. Faringdon has much to offer, and we hope this acquisition will give the town, and the school in Minster Lovell from which it was acquired, a welcome boost,” added the buyer.