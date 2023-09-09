Residents near Shardanagar forest range cautioned due to wild animal killing two children

Officials have issued a warning to residents of several villages near the Shardanagar forest range, urging them to stay vigilant after a wild animal claimed the lives of two children in the area. Divisional Forest Officer Sanjay Biswal advised villagers to ensure their children don’t venture out alone and encouraged them to work in groups while playing loud music as a deterrent to the unidentified carnivore. If encountered, villagers are instructed to immediately inform forest officials. Two recent attacks by this animal resulted in the tragic death of a seven-year-old girl from Mukundapur village on September 1 and a 14-year-old boy from Khaiya village on September 7. The South Kheri forest authorities are still working to identify the specific animal responsible for these attacks, noting that the region is inhabited by big cats like tigers and leopards, as well as wolves.

In response to these incidents, increased patrols have been initiated in the area to thoroughly search fields and village roads for signs of the prowling carnivore, including collecting pugmarks. Additionally, four camera traps have been strategically placed at the locations of the attacks, and a cage has been installed near Khaiya village. Experts have been enlisted to aid in identifying the wild animal and to address the ongoing human-animal conflict, emphasizing the importance of community safety in this wildlife-rich region.