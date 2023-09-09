Sulphuric acid tanker plunges into Thane ditch; driver hospitalized

In the early hours of Saturday, a tanker transporting sulphuric acid skidded and plunged into a nullah on the outskirts of Thane city in Maharashtra. This incident resulted in the complete mixing of the corrosive substance with the water in the nullah, spreading a strong odor throughout the area, according to an official report.

The accident occurred around 5 a.m. on the Mumbra bypass road, causing injuries to the tanker’s driver, who was subsequently hospitalized. The nullah, where the incident unfolded, flows on the outskirts of Thane city and eventually leads to the Mumbra creek.

The mishap was attributed to the tanker driver, Brijesh Sarol (45), losing control of the vehicle. Thankfully, he did not sustain any burn injuries from the sulphuric acid, as clarified by the official.

Following notification of the incident, a disaster management team promptly arrived at the scene, conducting a two-hour-long rescue and relief operation. Thankfully, the area where the accident occurred is not residential, minimizing potential harm to individuals. Up to that point, no health-related complaints had been reported from the local residents.