Turkish crypto founder who fled to Albania sentenced to jail for money laundering and fraud

A disgraced Turkish cryptocurrency founder, along with his two brothers, has received a staggering prison sentence of 11,196 years each, according to reports from the Anadolu state news agency.

Thodex CEO Faruk Fatih Ozer, aged 29, faced charges of money laundering, fraud, and establishing a criminal organization. Prosecutors had originally sought a 40,562-year sentence for Ozer.

During the trial, Ozer reportedly told the court, “If I were to establish a criminal organization, I would not have acted so amateurishly,” as quoted by Anadolu.

His brothers, Serap and Guven, were also handed the same lengthy prison sentence after a brief trial that concluded late Thursday, as reported by Turkish media.

Turkey has a history of issuing extremely long prison sentences, a practice that became more common after the country abolished the death penalty in 2004 as part of its efforts to join the European Union.

Ozer initially fled Turkey in April 2021 amid allegations that he had disappeared with $2 billion in investor assets. However, this figure has been disputed since then.

Prosecutors claimed that Ozer had transferred 250 million liras in user assets (equivalent to about $30 million at the time) to three secret accounts when he fled Turkey in April 2021. Much of this money ended up in a bank in Malta.

According to the indictment, the Ozer brothers were responsible for causing 356 million liras in damages to clients.

The case garnered significant attention in Turkey as it coincided with a cryptocurrency boom that has since waned due to increased government regulation.

As the value of the Turkish lira declined steeply over more than two years, many Turks turned to various cryptocurrencies as a hedge.

Ozer’s celebrity status grew when he was photographed meeting with ultranationalist pro-government figures.

He was arrested in Albania last year on an international arrest warrant issued by Interpol.