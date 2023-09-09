Varanasi court extends ASI’s timeline by 8 weeks for Gyanvapi mosque scientific survey

The Varanasi district court has granted an extension of eight weeks to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) for its ongoing scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises. This extension allows ASI to complete its survey and submit the report. The mosque management committee, Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM), objected to this extension but had their objection dismissed by District Judge Dr AK Vishvesh.

The ASI is conducting a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises, situated near the Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi. The primary objective is to determine if the 17th-century mosque was built over a pre-existing Hindu temple structure. The survey covers the mosque grounds except for a sealed area around the ablution pond, where a structure resembling a Shivlinga was discovered during a court-commissioned survey in May of the previous year.

This survey by ASI was initiated following a decision by the Allahabad High Court, which upheld a Varanasi district court order. The High Court believed that this step was essential for the sake of justice and would benefit both the Hindu and Muslim communities. The court had initially set September 4 as the deadline for ASI to finish the survey and submit the report. Since the survey work was incomplete, the ASI requested an additional eight weeks (56 days) to finalize the survey.

During the previous hearing, the Muslim side argued against the ASI team’s authority to clear debris or garbage during the survey, claiming it might weaken the mosque’s structure.