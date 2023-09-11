Ed Sheeran’s fans left angry as he cancelled his Las Vegas concert less than an hour before the show

Many of Ed Sheeran’s devoted fans were left feeling frustrated and disappointed on Saturday night when the musician abruptly canceled his Las Vegas concert at the Allegiant Stadium, less than an hour before the show was set to begin.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Sheeran expressed his deep regret over the situation, saying, “I can’t believe I’m typing this, but there have been some challenges encountered during the load-in of our Vegas show. It’s impossible to go forward with the show. I’m so sorry. I know everyone has traveled for this, and I wish I could change it. The gig will be postponed to Saturday, October 28th, and all purchased tickets will be valid for that date. I’m so, so sorry.”

While Sheeran assured his fans that the concert would be rescheduled, the last-minute cancellation understandably left many fans feeling upset. Some of them accused the singer of making them wait in line and endure the scorching heat. Las Vegas was experiencing temperatures exceeding 100 degrees Fahrenheit during this period.

“There was zero reason to force fans to sit outside in 102 degrees with no water, little shade, and zero communication. I watched fans passing out and vomiting. Unacceptable. And then to have the venue overcharge for water is disgusting,” one fan expressed on Instagram.

“Nah man. Your team kept everyone sitting outside in 100°+ blistering heat. Fans were literally passing out. Then they opened the gates (an hour late) and had the audacity to open the merch tables and concession stands. Taking more of our money without saying it was canceled! Shame on you. You owe us more than a future show we can’t even attend,” another person commented.

“Thanks for nothing. My wife and daughters missed out on this concert and can’t just show up in October. Weekend ruined. #lostafan #badweekend,” said one user, reflecting the disappointment.

However, some fans came to Sheeran’s defense, acknowledging that there must have been a legitimate reason for the sudden cancellation.

“Comments need to chill tf out. Do y’all not understand that there was a major safety concern to the point where he HAD to cancel… it’s not his fault that y’all decided to fly out to another city for a concert knowing you’d be in the heat without preparing,” one person empathized.

“Give Ed your patience and kindness. No man puts his heart on the stage more than this guy!!!!” another fan urged, emphasizing the importance of understanding the circumstances.