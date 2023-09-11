Joe Biden claims, G20 in Vietnam, he discussed human rights, free press with PM Modi

US Vice President Joe Biden stated on Sunday that he discussed a number of topics with Prime Minister Narendra Modi outside of the G20 Summit in Delhi, including respect for human rights, the function of civil society, and freedom of the press.

In Vietnam, where he is on an official visit after attending the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi, Biden made the comments during a press conference.

‘As I always do, I raised the importance of respecting human rights, the vital role of civil society, and a free press and building a strong and prosperous country with Mr Modi. We got a lot of important work done,’ the US President said in Hanoi.

His remarks caused a stir in India, and the Congress attacked Prime Minister Modi as a result. Jairam Ramesh, the party’s head, declared on X, ‘Na press conference karunga, na karne doonga (won’t hold a press conference, won’t let you hold one) has had no impact.’

‘Mr Biden is saying the same things in Vietnam which he said to Mr Modi’s face in India — on respecting human rights, the role of civil society and the free press,’ he said.

Ramesh had earlier claimed that following the bilateral meeting in Delhi, Biden’s staff was forbidden from speaking with the media and answering inquiries regarding his meeting with PM Modi.

The Congressman tweeted on Friday, ‘President Biden’s team says that despite numerous requests, India has not allowed media to question him and PM Modi after their bilateral meeting.’

‘President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on September 11 from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style,’ he said.